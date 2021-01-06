NBA: Lakers stretch winning streak to four; Spurs stop 4-game skid at Clippers

On a poor shooting night for both teams, the Lakers were able to depend on James and Davis down the stretch. James and Davis combined for a run of 15 points late in the fourth to take the lead to 92-83 with 31.1 seconds left.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles.

“That’s why he’s great,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James taking over the game with Davis. “He finds a way to make those superhero-type of plays. Our focus is on making sure we don’t need those superhero-type of plays to close games out.”

Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 13 points apiece, and Brandon Clarke added 12 points. Valanciunas finished with 11 rebounds.

On a poor shooting night for both teams, the Lakers were able to depend on James and Davis down the stretch. Los Angeles trailed 79-77 with five minutes left when the two big men combined for a 9-2 run and an 86-81 lead. The final basket came on a dunk by Davis on an assist from James.

James and Davis combined for a run of 15 points late in the fourth to take the lead to 92-83 with 31.1 seconds left.

Memphis was able to put together some late baskets to make it close, but couldn’t overtake the Lakers, who won their fourth straight.

Spurs 116, Clippers 113

Los Angeles: Patty Mills hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Rudy Gay had 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge 14 points and Keldon Johnson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for the Spurs. They led by 24 in the first quarter and withstood an onslaught by Kawhi Leonard in the third before nearly blowing their lead in the fourth.

The Spurs tied a franchise record with 20 3-pointers.

Leonard scored a game-high 30 points and had 10 assists. He had 11 points in the third, when Patrick Beverley made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers closed within one. Nicolas Batum had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Beverley finished with 20 points.

The Clippers were without Paul George, who tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s win over Phoenix. They sorely missed his averages of 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Spurs opened the fourth with a 12-2 run that restored their lead to double digits. Mills hit three 3-pointers in a row to extend San Antonio's lead to 111-96.

But the Clippers kept clawing. They closed the game on a 17-5 run despite Leonard scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, when his shot from the right side with five seconds left missed under defensive pressure from DeMar DeRozan.

Timberwolves 116, Nuggets 123

Denver: Nikola Jokic showed his cool down the stretch after losing it earlier in the game.

Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves.

Denver's big man shook off two second-quarter technical fouls — one for hanging on the rim and another for jawing at an official — to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds.

JaMychal Green had 17 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and fell behind by eight in the third quarter. They went on a 15-0 run in the fourth to take control. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during the decisive stretch.

D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.

Bulls 111, Trail Blazers 108

Portland: Coby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed Chicago Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108 on Tuesday night.

Otto Porter Jr. added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of their last five games.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Damian Lillard had 24 points and nine assists.

The Blazers were coming off a 137-122 loss to Golden State on Sunday. Golden State's Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points against Portland.

After going 0-3 to start the season, the Bulls have improved. They're coming off a 118-108 victory over the Mavericks, paced by LaVine's 39 points.

The Bulls were without Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, Chandler Hutchinson and Tomas Satoransky for the fourth straight game because of the league's COVID-19 protocols. Hutchinson and Satoransky tested positive and are isolating.