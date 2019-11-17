NBA: LA Lakers guard Avery Bradley could miss two weeks of action due to right leg fracture

Los Angeles: Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley will miss at least the next one or two weeks of the NBA season with a hairline fracture in his right leg, the team announced on Friday.

The injury took place when he collided with San Antonio's Dejounte Murray on 3 November and missed a game before returning to the lineup. He underwent an MRI exam Thursday that detected the break after initial x-rays had not.

"An MRI last night revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of Avery Bradley’s right leg (on the fibular head)," a Lakers statement said. "Bradley will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks and further medical updates will be provided at that time."

The 28-year-old guard has started 10 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over 27.4 minutes a contest.

The Western Conference-leading Lakers, 9-2 entering a Friday home game against Sacramento, also host Atlanta and Oklahoma City before visiting Oklahoma City next Friday.

In the following week, the Lakers visit Memphis, San Antonio and New Orleans before playing host to Washington on 29 November, the latest point at which Bradley's leg would be re-evaluated.

Bradley, a 2016 NBA All-Defensive Team player, spent his first seven seasons with Boston before splitting the 2017-18 campaign between Detroit and the Los Angeles Clippers and last season between the Clippers and Memphis before signing with the Lakers in July.

