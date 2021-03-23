NBA: Kyrie Irving to miss Brooklyn Nets' three-match road trip to deal with family matter
The Nets said Monday that Irving would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.
New York: Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets' three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.
The Nets said Monday that Irving would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.
Brooklyn has already been playing without fellow All-Star Kevin Durant because of a strained left hamstring but has won 15 of its last 17 games.
Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons. He didn't specify the reason for that absence, though he did say there was “family and personal stuff” going on.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
NBA: Even the trade deadline has a different feel in coronavirus pandemic-dominated year
As the NBA trade deadline approaches this year, there will be buyers. What’s unclear is how many teams will be willing sellers by 25 March.
NBA All-Star Game 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo shines in Team LeBron's win over Team Durant, named MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points. Stephen Curry chipped in with 28 points, while Damian Lillard had 32 for Team LeBron.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul among 57 NBA players named in USA basketball squad
The list added 15 players to a group of 42 finalists named in February 2020 who have confirmed interest in trying to bring the Americans a fourth consecutive gold medal and 16th overall next August in Japan. A final 12-man Olympic roster will be announced later this year.