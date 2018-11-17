NBA: Kyrie Irving gives Celtics late boost in win over Raptors; Anthony Davis scores season-high 43 points as Pelicans beat Knicks

Boston: Kyrie Irving had a season-high 43 points, scoring 17 points in the last 8:06 of the fourth quarter to force overtime and then making or recording an assist on every basket in the extra period in the Boston Celtics' 123-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Irving had 11 assists, and Jayson Tatum added 21 points and seven rebounds. Boston evened the season series at one game apiece against the only team to finish above it in the Eastern Conference last season. The home team has won nine straight matchups.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 with a season-high 15 rebounds for Toronto. The Raptors have lost three straight since opening 12-1.

New Orleans Pelicans 129 — 124 New York Knicks

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and New Orleans overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat New York.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 11 rebounds, including a crucial put-back of Davis' missed free throw to make it 124-121 with 1:23 left.

After Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a 3 for the tie, Holiday hit from deep to widen New Orleans' lead to six with 35 seconds left. Holiday finished with 24 points and 10 assists, and Nikola Mirotic had 12 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. Hardaway scored 30 points. Philadelphia 76ers 113 — 107 Utah Jazz Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his home debut, Joel Embiid had 23 and Philadelphia beat Utah.

Acquired Monday from Minnesota in a five-player trade, Butler got a loud ovation during introductions and quickly made an impression as the Sixers built a 16-point lead in the first quarter.

JJ Redick had 16 points and Simmons had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 31 points.

Brooklyn Nets 115 — 104 Washington Wizards

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-best 25 points, D'Angelo Russell had 23 and Brooklyn beat Washington for its first victory since Caris LeVert's gruesome foot injury.

The Nets had lost five straight in Washington and ended a three-game slide overall. Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing two games due to illness.

LeVert sustained what was originally feared to be a season-ending injury Monday. Doctors found no fractures, though, and he's expected to avoid surgery and return this season from a dislocated foot.

Dwight Howard scored a season-high 25 points and had 17 rebounds for Washington.

Minnesota Timberwolves 112 — 96 Portland Trail Blazers

Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 17 and Minnesota kept cruising without Jimmy Butler.

Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 14 points. The Timberwolves are 7-1 at home and 3-0 since trading the disgruntled Butler to Philadelphia on Monday.

CJ McCollum had 18 points for Portland.

Milwaukee Bucks 123 — 104 Chicago Bulls

Eric Bledsoe scored 25 points, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo each added 23 points and Milwaukee overcame a 22-point deficit to beat Chicago.

Down 63-45 at the half, the Bucks outscored the Bulls 46-17 in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo's dunk capped a 31-11 surge and gave the Bucks their first lead since the opening minute at 76-74 with 3:22 left in the quarter. Bledsoe had 14 points, Middleton 11 and Antetokounmpo nine to help Milwaukee take a 91-80 lead into the fourth.

Jabari Parker had 21 points for Chicago.

Memphis Grizzlies 112 — 104 Sacramento Kings

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and Marc Gasol added 19 points and 15 rebounds to become Memphis' career rebounding leader.

Gasol has 5,613 career rebounds, passing the franchise record of 5,612 set by Zach Randolph.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points and 10 assists.

Indiana Pacers 99 — 91 Miami Heat

Tyreke Evans hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, leading Indiana past Miami.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points and six rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Richardson scored 28 points for Miami, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.