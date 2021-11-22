NBA: Kings sack Luke Walton after 6-11 start to season, name Alvin Gentry as interim head coach

Kings have lost seven of their last eight games to fall to 12th in the Western Conference, prompting general manager Monte McNair to sack Walton after the team's loss to the Utah Jazz

Los Angeles: The Sacramento Kings, off to a slow 6-11 start to the NBA season, fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday and named Alvin Gentry as interim head coach.

The Kings have lost seven of their last eight games to fall to 12th in the Western Conference, prompting general manager Monte McNair to decide enough was enough a day after the team's loss to the Utah Jazz.

"After a thorough evaluation of the season thus far, I decided to make a change to the head coach position," McNair said in a statement. "I want to thank Luke for his efforts and contributions to our team."

Gentry, who was serving as assistant to Walton, will be taking over his sixth NBA team.

Gentry most recently served as a head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2015 to 2020.

Gentry also has head coaching stops with the Miami Heat (1995), Detroit Pistons (1997-2000), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-2003) and Phoenix Suns (2008-2013).

Walton was named head coach of the Kings in April 2019 after spending three years as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time with the Kings, he coached the team to a record of 68-93.

Sacramento have gone 15 years without reaching the playoffs, tied for the longest stretch in NBA history with the Clippers, who missed the post-season from 1977-91.