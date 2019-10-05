NBA India Games 2019: JioTV to live-stream second match between Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings

The second match of the NBA India Games will be available to be streamed live on JioTV, a press release said on Saturday. The ongoing games, wherein Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are participating, is part of the NBA 2019-20 pre-season.

Basketball fans will now be able to watch live action on JioSports channel which is within the JioTV app.

The Pacers edged the Kings in a thriller in Mumbai with the final score reading 132-131.

Kings dominated the first quarter of the match and they went into the break with a lead of 39-29.

The team was able to maintain their lead in the second quarter and after the conclusion of the half, Kings had 72 points to their credit as compared to Pacers' 59.

In the third quarter, Pacers changed the outlook of the match as they scored three-pointers and two-pointers to reduce Kings' lead to just one point. However, Kings came back into the match and they finished the third quarter with a lead of five points. The quarter finished with the scoreline at 97-92 in favour of the Kings.

In the fourth quarter, Pacers equaled the Pacers score and with the scoreline at 118-118, the match had to be played in extra time.

In the extra time, Pacers scored more points and as a result, they ended up winning the match.

The match on Friday, however, was not open to the public. The Reliance Foundation had invited 3000 kids from the Junior NBA programme to witness the action.

The second match on Saturday, meanwhile, will be accessible for the general public.

This was the first time that teams from a North American sports league played in India.

The 2019-20 NBA season will commence on 23 October with Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans locking horns in the opening match.

