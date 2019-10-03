NBA India Games 2019: All you need to know about Indiana Pacers ahead of landmark Mumbai matches against Sacramento Kings

On 4 and 5 October in Mumbai, the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will face off in the first NBA India Games, to be held at the NSCI Dome.

With just a few days remaining until the two teams meet, here's everything you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:

Who are the Indiana Pacers?

Founded in 1967 and based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, the Indiana Pacers compete in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association, which they joined in 1976. The team's name was inspired by the Indianapolis 500, one of the world's oldest automobile races. The franchise is currently owned by Herbert Simon, an American real-estate developer based in Indianapolis.

What have they won?

The Indiana Pacers were quite successful prior to joining the NBA in 1976, winning three American Basketball Association Championships, in 1970, 1972 and 1973. However, upon making their transition, the Pacers have found success hard to come by, having failed to win a single title in the last 43 years. They came closest in 2000, reaching the playoff finals, where they were beaten four games to two by an LA Lakers side — featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal — which would go on to complete a historic three-peat.

Who are some of the best players to have played for the Indiana Pacers?

Reggie Miller is widely considered to be the best player to have turned out for the Pacers, having spent the entirety of his 18-year NBA career with the Pacers. Known for his unerring precision when it came to three-point shooting, the American is currently second in the all-time list of three-pointers scored, with 2,560 in his 1500+ appearances for the Pacers, and was a five-time NBA All-Star. Other notable stars to have played for the Pacers include Paul George, Jermaine O'Neal, and Rik Smits.

How was their 2018/19 season?

The 2018/19 season was touted to be a good one for the Pacers, who began as one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Their early form was impressive, to say the least, until a ruptured quad tendon injury ruled out star man Victor Oladipo in January. After the injury to Oladipo, their form dipped a little, but the Pacers persevered and managed to clinch a playoff spot, being drawn against Boston Celtics in their first-round tie. The Celtics won that match-up in just four games, however, as the Pacer's lack of offensive power ultimately proved to be their downfall.

Overall though, it was still a positive season for the Pacers, who despite losing Oladipo, managed to equal their 48–34 record from the previous year. Oladipo's return from injury will undoubtedly make the Pacers a better team, and provided they can hang on to the rest of their young squad, they could go further in the coming season.

What is their style of play?

Coached by Nate McMillan, the Indiana Pacers have built a reputation for being effective defensively. In fact, they had the third-best defensive efficiency last season. This had a lot to do with McMillan himself being a defender in his playing days. Riding on defensive solidity, the Indiana Pacers have made it to the Playoffs for each of the last four seasons, in which they have failed to make it past the first round. This season, though they can remedy that after signing Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee Bucks and perimeter shooters Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren.