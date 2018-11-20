NBA: Heat guard Josh Richardson fined $25,000 for throwing his shoe into the stands in Miami's loss to Lakers

New York: Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing one of his shoes into the stands during a game.

The incident took place with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter of Miami's 113-97 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Richardson was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game for the violation. It was the first ejection in four NBA seasons for the 25-year-old American.

Josh Richardson got annoyed that he couldn't put on his shoe and threw it in the stands...gets ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/PD3oCIpuTk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 19, 2018

On the play, Richardson drove for a dunk and felt he was fouled. His left show loosened as he hit the floor under the basket.

After being whistled for a fifth foul after play resumed, a frustrated Richardson removed the shoe and hurled it against the scorer's table. When he was called to the bench, he tossed the shoe into the stands.

Richardson leads the Heat with 20.4 points and 1.06 steals a game and has also contributed 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game in 16 games this season, all as a starter.

The Heat are 6-10 after two losses in a row.