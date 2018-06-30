NBA: Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr becomes one of league's highest paid coaches after agreeing to extension

Steve Kerr, who led Golden State to two straight NBA titles, has agreed to a deal with the NBA club which will make him one of the highest paid coaches, ESPN reported on Friday night.

The 52-year-old Kerr signed a contract in 2014 with the Warriors for five years. ESPN did not provide details of the contract extension.

Kerr has led the Warriors to four straight NBA finals and three championships. Kerr has a 265-63 regular-season record and is 63-20 in the playoffs.

As a player he won three championships with the Chicago Bulls and another two with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors were also handed a boost from superstar Kevin Durant, who said he would stay in the midst of the 2018 NBA Finals against Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors completed an NBA Finals sweep of the Cavaliers earlier this month, their 108-85 rout delivering a 4-0 blanking in the best-of-seven championship series for back-to-back titles and a third crown in four years.

Durant won his second title and second NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, the power forward scoring a career playoff high 43 points in game three.

"I've just got to keep getting better," Durant said. "I think I've got a lot more to go. So I'm just trying to prove to myself that I could just stay in it for the long haul, and hopefully I continue to have some success."

Durant signed as a free agent with the Warriors in 2016 for less money than he could have made elsewhere to help the Warriors afford to bring him aboard and still be able to keep versatile forward Draymond Green and key guard Klay Thompson alongside 3-point sharpshooter Curry.

Now Durant says he only needs to hammer out final details on a rich deal to remain with the Warriors, which would keep them as the team to beat next season.