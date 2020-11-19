NBA: Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers leg injury in training, undergoing tests

This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson injured his leg Wednesday during a workout on his own in Southern California.

The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting 1 December and the season beginning 22 December. Thompson was scheduled to be evaluated in the coming days, Golden State said.

This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season. Thompson didn't play at all during the coronavirus -shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.