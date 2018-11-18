NBA: Golden State Warriors give Draymond Green time off to heal 'lingering toe sprain' on heels of Kevin Durant spat

Los Angeles: Golden State Warriors said Draymond Green sat out his team's Saturday clash with the Mavericks in Dallas due to a sprained toe rather than because of any lingering effects of his spat with teammate Kevin Durant.

Green missed two games last week against Milwaukee and Brooklyn after hurting a toe on his right foot against Memphis.

"We decided to give him some time off," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"We don't know how long it will be. But the toe (injury) has been lingering."

Kerr added that Green will "probably" also miss the two-time defending champions' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Rumours of a feud between Green and Durant emerged after the pair had a heated exchange after the end of regulation time in Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, which led to Green being served a team-imposed one-game suspension.

ESPN reported that the ill-feeling over the exchange had flared into a post-game confrontation in the locker room.

Green, who quipped the suspension had been useful in treating his foot injury, returned to action on Thursday when he failed to score in 24 on-court minutes in their defeat to the Houston Rockets.

Kerr said team staff and Green agreed he needed some time off to let the injury heal.

"He felt, we felt and our training staff felt we are spinning our wheels a little bit if we keep playing him and he gets a little worse," Kerr said.

"We've got to get him better."