NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden make team of the year; LeBron James misses out for first time since 2007

Los Angeles: Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden led the voting for the NBA's First Team of the Year but LeBron James missed out on a spot for the first time since 2007, results showed Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden advanced to the NBA's Most Valuable Player award along with Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George.

The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo, Harden and George were joined in the NBA's team of the year by Golden State star Stephen Curry and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

Antetokounmpo, who is nearly seven-foot tall and known as the 'Greek Freak', and Harden were both unanimous first-team selections.

However there was no place in the first team selection for Los Angeles Lakers' James.

James missed out on the NBA playoffs this year for the first time since 2005 after a disappointing, injury-hit first season with the Lakers.

James however did earn a place on the NBA's third-team of the year, extending his streak of 15 consecutive All-NBA selections.

The second All-NBA team meanwhile comprised Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard at forward and Joel Embiid at center.

