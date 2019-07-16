NBA Free Agency: Ben Simmons to sign $170M maximum contract extension with Philadelphia 76ers, says report

Los Angeles: The NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and Australian star Ben Simmons have agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, US media reported Monday.

ESPN said Simmons' agent Rich Paul had confirmed the deal, although the parties had until mid-October to finalize the extension of Simmons' rookie contract.

Simmons, 22, was the number one overall draft pick in 2016 and after injury saw him miss the 2016-17 season he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.

He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the 76ers last season, when he was named an All-Star for the first time. In the past two seasons he has had 22 triple-doubles and 80 double-doubles, emerging as a dominant finisher at the rim.

He joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only NBA players with at least 10 triple-doubles -- posting double figures in three key statistical categories — in each of their first two seasons.

The deal confirms a 76ers core that also includes Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Al Horford — all under contract for at least the next four years as the team seek their first NBA title since 1983.

Last season the Sixers were knocked out of the Eastern Conference semi-finals for the second straight season.

The extension will come into effect in the 2020-21 season after the final year of his rookie deal.

