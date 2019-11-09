Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

NBA fines Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart $15,000 for criticising referees during team's win over Charlotte Hornets

Sports Agence France-Presse Nov 09, 2019 12:03:09 IST

  • The NBA fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart $15,000 for publicly criticising the officiating in Boston's 108-87 victory over the Hornets.

  • Even after the win Smart was disgruntled, saying he didn't understand the calls the referees were making.

  • Smart knew he was likely to be fined even as he made the comments.

New York: The NBA fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart $15,000 on Friday for publicly criticising the officiating in Boston's 108-87 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

NBA fines Boston Celtics Marcus Smart ,000 for criticising referees during teams win over Charlotte Hornets

File image of Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart celebrating a win. AP

Even after the win Smart was disgruntled, saying he didn't understand the calls the referees were making.

"Really, just, I wish they would call the game the right way," Smart said after scoring six points off the bench for the Celtics with two rebounds and five assists. "A lot of calls that they called, I didn't understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I'm on offense, I can't get a call."

Smart knew he was likely to be fined even as he made the comments.

"You've got to protect yourself," he said. "So if that means I've got to lose a little bit of money, then I've got to lose a bit."

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 12:03:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores