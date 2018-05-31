You are here:
NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors the odds-on favourites, but numbers show LeBron James' domination

Sports FP Sports May 31, 2018 22:32:06 IST

For the fourth time in four years, here comes the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Golden State Warriors finale!

And while the Cavaliers are massive underdogs at the moment — Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Warriors as the biggest NBA Finals favourites since 2002 — 33-year-old LeBron James has been the Cavs' talisman for many a season.

The numbers behind his season are mind-boggling. For the first time in his career, he has played in all 82 regular season games and has played all 48 minutes in his 100th game of the season earlier this month to ascertain victory to the Cavs.

The Warriors have been called one of the best teams ever. In James, they face an adversary who is among the best ever, if not the best.

Here's a statistical outlook into the matchup:


