You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant named MVP for second successive year

Sports FP Sports Jun 09, 2018 12:23:58 IST

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year on Friday.

Durant led the way for the Warriors in a 4-0 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a performance that was highlighted by his playoff-career-high 43 points in Game Three.

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports - 10881597

Kevin Durant (c) celebrates after winning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. Reuters

Durant slammed 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists – his first finals triple-double.

"To win in a sweep, it feels pretty good," Durant said. "Just knowing the work you put in paid off means something.

"It feels great to go out there and win a championship with these guys the way we did it. To finish it off with a sweep feels so good."

The Warriors inflicted the first 4-0 NBA Finals blanking since the Cavaliers were swept by San Antonio in 2007.

Inputs from Agencies


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 12:23 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores