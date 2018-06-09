NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant named MVP for second successive year

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year on Friday.

Durant led the way for the Warriors in a 4-0 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a performance that was highlighted by his playoff-career-high 43 points in Game Three.

Durant slammed 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists – his first finals triple-double.

"To win in a sweep, it feels pretty good," Durant said. "Just knowing the work you put in paid off means something.

"It feels great to go out there and win a championship with these guys the way we did it. To finish it off with a sweep feels so good."

The Warriors inflicted the first 4-0 NBA Finals blanking since the Cavaliers were swept by San Antonio in 2007.

Inputs from Agencies