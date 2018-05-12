You are here:
NBA, FIBA and Basketball Federation of India to host second Basketball Without Borders camp in New Delhi

Sports AFP May 12, 2018 11:12:48 IST

New York: India will host a Basketball Without Borders youth development camp drawing players from throughout Asia from 30 May to 2 June at the NBA Academy in New Delhi.

Representative image. Getty Images

The NBA is partnering with global governing body FIBA and the Basketball Federation of India to bring the camp to India for a second time.

"BWB Asia 2018 will bring together the top male and female players ages 17 and under from throughout the Asia-Pacific region to learn directly from NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and to compete against the best young players from the region," a statement issued through the NBA on Friday said.

In addition, the NBA and the BFI announced that from 27-29 May the same facility will host a development camp for top women prospects from throughout India as part of the NBA Academies Women's Program.

The league and the federation will identify 20-25 female players ages 17 and under to attend the camp.

Both of the training camps will include a variety of NBA Cares and Junior NBA community outreach efforts.

FIBA and the NBA have staged 53 Basketball Without Borders camps in 33 cities across 27 countries on six continents since 2001 and more than 50 former attendees have been drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents with teams in the North American league.

A record 24 former BWB campers were on opening night rosters for the 2017-18 NBA season.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 11:12 AM

