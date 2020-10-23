NBA Draft, in virtual fashion, to be staged on 18 November in ESPN studios
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will appear at ESPN to announce selections for the first and second rounds.
New York: This year's NBA Draft will be staged in virtual fashion from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, the league announced on Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic that halted the season in March and led to the playoffs being staged at a quarantine bubble in Orlando will also wipe out the usual gathering for the allocation of new league talent to NBA clubs.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will appear at ESPN to announce selections for the first and second rounds.
Select draftees, including many of the potential top picks, will appear through digital technology.
ESPN's Bristol, Conn. studios will host the virtual 2020 @NBADraft presented by State Farm
Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m. ET @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver & Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will announce selections live in studio
More: https://t.co/peUPXj4Dlp | @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/wNfryBtdQv
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 22, 2020
The Minnesota Timberwolves own the top pick in the NBA Draft followed in order by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LaMelo Ball, an 18-year-old guard from Southern California and the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, is likely to be among the top picks. He has already played briefly in Australia and Lithuania.
Teen guard Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia and University of Memphis big man James Wiseman are also candidates for the top selection.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NBA: Hong Kong-tweeting Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey steps down after 14 years
Morey departed of his own choice after guiding the Rockets basketball operations since the 2007-2008 season, making the decision after the Rockets were beaten in the second round of the NBA playoffs in the Covid-19 quarantine bubble in Orlando.
NBA: China state broadcaster CCTV hints Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey 'paid price' for Hong Kong tweet
CCTV suspended NBA broadcasts last October after Morey tweeted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", referring to protests Beijing calls separatist and seditious.
NBA: As US Presidential elections draw closer, players, coaches and teams urge everyone to vote
“We’ve got to get people to vote,” Doc Rivers, now the coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, said during these playoffs when he was coaching the Los Angeles Clippers.