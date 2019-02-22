NBA: Disgruntled Anthony Davis will see reduced playing time with Pelicans, says interim manager Danny Ferry

Los Angeles: Disgruntled NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, who demanded a trade earlier in the season but didn't get it, will have his playing time cut by the New Orleans Pelicans, interim general manager Danny Ferry said on Thursday.

"You will see a reduction in Anthony's minutes," Ferry said as the Pelicans get set to visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday. It will be the first game back from the All-Star break for both teams.

Davis has been averaging 36 minutes a game this season, but is expected to see that drop to 20-25 minutes in the second half of the campaign.

Ferry, who replaced fired executive Dell Demps during the mid-season break, said the Pelicans want to give more playing time to their younger players in the second half of the season.

Davis bruised his shoulder and had to leave the Pelicans' last game before the break. Three days later he played just five minutes in the All-Star game.

Davis is expected to dress against the Pacers for the Pelicans, who are 26-33 on the season and six games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

"My expectations, and the expectations of our fans, are that this team will compete at a high level for the remainder of the season," said owner Gayle Benson.

"While we still have many more critical decisions to make when this season comes to an end, I am focused on making sure we are properly positioned to succeed and that we are headed in the right direction."

Davis did not play when the Pelicans were beaten 109-107 at home by the Pacers on 4 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.