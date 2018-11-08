NBA: Denver Nuggets' centre Nikola Jokic fined $25,000 for using offensive language, says Kiki VanDeWeghe

Los Angeles: Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for using derogatory and offensive language, the league said.

A statement from NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said the 23-year-old Serbian had been sanctioned for comments made after Denver's 108-107 defeat of the Chicago Bulls on 31 October.

Footage of Jokic's post-game remarks showed the Nuggets ace using the slang phrase "no homo" during remarks to reporters.

Jokic has been a key part of Denver's strong start to the season, which has seen the Colorado club move to 9-1, just one off top spot behind the Golden State Warriors. Jokic joined the Nuggets after being selected as the 41st overall pick in the 2014 draft.

This season he is averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.