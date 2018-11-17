NBA: Denver Nuggets bolster staff by hiring 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird as Basketball Operations Associate

Los Angeles: Sue Bird, a four-time Olympic champion with the United States and an 11-time WNBA All-Star, has joined the front-office staff of the Denver Nuggets, the NBA team said on Friday.

"We are very excited to have Sue join our organization," the Nuggets' president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said, adding, "her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective.”

Bird, who will have the title of Basketball Operations Associate, recently wrapped up her 16th season in the WNBA, in which she earned her 11th All-Star nod and third WNBA Championship — all with the Seattle Storm.

As a collegiate player, she won two national titles with the University of Connecticut before she was selected first overall by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft. She currently ranks first in the WNBA in career games (508), first in career minutes played (16,173), first in assists (2,831), third in points (6,154), third in made three-pointers (855) and fifth in steals (652)

"I'm really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization. I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best," she said. Bird isn't the first top WNBA player to gain a role with an NBA team. Since 2014, Becky Hammon has served as one of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's assistants.