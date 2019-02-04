NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers trade forward Rodney Hood to Portland Trail Blazers, receive Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin

Cleveland: The Cavaliers have traded forward Rodney Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cleveland are rebuilding and received guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and a second-round pick in 2021 and 2023. The teams agreed to the deal Sunday and completed a conference call with the NBA on Monday.

Hood was in his second season with the Cavs, who acquired him at the deadline in 2018. He signed a one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer last summer.

He'll give more scoring punch to the Trail Blazers, who are 32-20 and have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference. Hood is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The Cavs are collecting draft assets following a four-year run to the Finals. It's possible they'll deal Alec Burks or J.R. Smith before Thursday's deadline. Stauskas and Baldwin have expiring contracts.

To make roster room, the Cavs released guard Kobi Simmons from his second 10-day contract.

