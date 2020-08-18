NBA: Charlotte Hornets suspend radio broadcaster John Focke for tweeting out racial slur
Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.
Charlotte: The Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account.
Focke wrote on Twitter that “I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every since. I’m truly sorry that this happened an I apologize to those I offended.”
The Hornets said in a released statement on Twitter that they are investigating the matter.
“The Hornets are aware of the social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,” the team statement read. “As an organization, we do not condone this type of language.”
