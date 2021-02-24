NBA: Centre DeMarcus Cousins to be waived by struggling Houston Rockets, say reports
DeMarcus Cousins, who was not happy with his role as a backup to Christian Wood at Houston, is expected to try and sign with another NBA team as a free agent.
Los Angeles: The Houston Rockets are reportedly set to part ways with journeyman centre DeMarcus Cousins, who is expected to try and sign with another NBA team as a free agent.
Cousins, 30, was averaging 9.6 points per game this season with the Rockets, who are prepared to waive him after a 25 game stint, US media reported Tuesday.
Cousins was not happy with his role as a backup to Christian Wood, ESPN reported.
Wood went down with a ankle injury recently and the Rockets have lost eight straight games without him in the lineup and with Cousins replacing him at center.
Cousins did not dress for Houston's most recent game, a 120-100 blowout at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Former all-star Cousins was making $2.3 million this season after bouncing around the league the past few years. That included time spent with the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2019-20 season but tore a knee ligament and never played a game with them.
Cousins has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds for his career after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the number five pick overall in the 2010 draft.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
NBA: James Harden, Joe Harris star as Nets rout Lakers; Raptors hand Bucks fifth consecutive loss
Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast trip with Kevin Durant missing his third straight game with a strained left hamstring.
NBA: 'It's where I need to be' New York Knicks fans return to Madison Square Garden
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo paved the way for the Knicks to welcome back supporters when he announced earlier this month that he would allow stadiums to open at ten percent capacity.
NBA: As All-Star break approaches, Eastern Conference has a standings logjam to deal with
This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world. There is, however, one constant. The Eastern Conference standings are a mess.