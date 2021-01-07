NBA: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie undergoes knee surgery, expected to recover fully
Dinwiddie will begin rehabilitation next week but there was no timetable announced for a possible return to the court for the Nets.
New York: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie underwent successful right knee ligament reconstruction surgery on Monday and is expected to fully recover, the NBA team announced.
The 27-year-old American suffered the anterior cruciate injury last month in the third quarter of a 106-104 loss at Charlotte.
In three games this season, Dinwiddie averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists starting alongside Kyrie Irving in the Brooklyn backcourt.
Over seven NBA seasons, including two with Detroit before joining the Nets, Dinwiddie has averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 assists a game.
The Nets are off to a 3-4 start with two of the NBA's top eight scorers in Kevin Durant, the top-scoring forward with 28.2 points a game, and Irving with 26.8 points per contest.
