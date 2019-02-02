Budget 2019
NBA: Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell replaces injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in All-Star Game

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 02, 2019 11:12:32 IST

New York: Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell was named Friday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in the 68th NBA All-Star Game.

The elite showdown of NBA talent will be contested 17 February at Charlotte, North Carolina with LeBron James and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains of the clubs.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts to teammates score during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)

File image of Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell. AP/Howard Simmons

Russell's first NBA All-Star nod, the first by any Nets player since Joe Johnson in 2014, comes in his fourth league campaign with career-high averages of 19.6 points and 6.4 assists as well as 3.8 rebounds and 1.17 steals over 52 games.

He's also hitting career highs of 43.8% from the floor, 37.4% from 3-point range and 80.8 percent from the free throw line.

The Nets went 11-4 in January to stand 28-25 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games ahead of Charlotte in the final playoff spot.

Oladipo will miss the All-Star Game after suffering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee against Toronto last week.

Oladipo was selected as a reserve by league coaches and under NBA rules, the commissioner selects a replacement from the same conference.

