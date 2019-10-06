NBA: Anthony Davis, LeBron James combine excellently as LA Lakers steamroll Golden State Warriors in pre-season match

Los Angeles: LeBron James scored 15 points in limited playing time and his new sidekick Anthony Davis finished with 22 as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled over the Golden State Warriors 123-101 in their preseason opener on Saturday.

This was the first taste of action for the duo since the Lakers acquired Davis in an offseason trade in June.

Saturday's contest also ended one of the longest offseasons for James in his hall of fame career.

"He's a very cerebral player. It was a good start for him," the 15-time all-star James said of Davis.

Said Davis: "We're just trying to help each other out. The more we can do that, the easier the game is going to be for us and our teammates. Anytime we have an opportunity to learn, it's good for us."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel sat the pair the entire second half.

Davis finished with 22 points on nine-for-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. James shot five-of-10 and finished with eight assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Stephen Curry had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Warriors.