NBA: Anthony Davis feels it's time to move on from Pelicans, says he has accomplished all he can with New Orleans oufit

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 02, 2019 09:17:22 IST

Los Angeles: New Orleans star Anthony Davis said on Friday that he thinks he has accomplished all he can with the Pelicans, making his first public comments since his request for a trade to another NBA team became public.

"I feel like it's my time," Davis said. "I gave the city, organization, fans everything I feel like I could. I don't know how long I'm going to play this game. People's careers are short. And I feel like it's my time to move on.

FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. Davis' agent says the five-time All-Star has told the New Orleans Pelicans that he wants to be traded to a contending team. Agent Rich Paul confirmed the request to The Associated Press early Monday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

File image of New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis. AP/Jim Mone

"I feel like I'm in my prime right now. I'm playing at an elite level, and I want to make sure I take advantage of that."

Davis, a five-time All-Star and member of the 2012 London Olympic gold medal squad, was fined $50,000 by the NBA for making a public trade demand — something not allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Davis said on Friday that he and his representatives meant for the matter to be handled "in-house" and agent Rich Paul only confirmed that Davis had asked out when a reporter already made aware of the situation called him.

Davis, 25, also denied that he had pushed for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I never gave the Pelicans a destination or anything, so I'm not sure where that's coming from," he said, although he noted that it might have something to do with the fact that Paul also represents Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, but Davis is under contract to the Pelicans through 2020 and they could wait until after the season ends to trade him.

The team have vowed they won't be "dictated to" when it comes to letting their star go.

Davis, who has been sidelined by a finger injury, said that even though it could be an awkward situation if he remains untraded, he would expect to play for the Pelicans when he's able.

"Obviously it's a tough situation, but my intention is to still play. When I'm able to play, I plan on suiting up."

Davis, the top pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, shares second in the NBA with 29.3 points a game and third in the league with 13.3 rebounds per contest. He also has 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocked shots and 1.7 steals a game this season for New Orleans.

The Pelicans, who have missed the post-season in four of Davis's six seasons, are 13th in the Western Conference, five games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 09:17:22 IST

