NBA: Anthony Davis confirms he won't wear social justice message on jersey for league's restart
Anthony Davis and LeBron James both declined to choose a social justice message to replace their names on the back of their jerseys during the NBA restart.
Anthony Davis will wear his own name on the back of his jersey when the Los Angeles Lakers return to action.
Davis confirmed his decision Sunday in a conference call from Orlando, where the Western Conference-leading Lakers are beginning team workouts.
Davis, a seven-time NBA All-Star, said he was “torn between” choosing from among the 29 approved messages and sticking with his name.
“For me, I think the name ‘Davis’ is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor," he said. "I just think my last name is something that's very important to me, and also social justice as well. But (I'm) just holding my family name and representing the name on the back to go through this process ... and people who have been with me through my entire career to help me get to this point, while still kind of bringing up things that we can do for social injustice.”
James said he decided to forgo a social justice message because the available options didn't “resonate” for him or his particular feelings about the movement. James would have liked to choose his own slogan, but wasn't angry that it wasn't allowed.
Both James and Davis have been outspoken about social justice causes in the past, although the younger Davis is less vocal than James.
The Lakers open play in Orlando on 30 July against the Clippers.
