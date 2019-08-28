NBA and LA Lakers investigating alleged DeMarcus Cousins threat against ex-girlfriend in leaked audiotape

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers said on Tuesday they were investigating a report that injured center DeMarcus Cousins made violent threats against his ex-girlfriend in a leaked audiotape.

Cousins could potentially face disciplinary action after the emergence of the recording, which was published by the TMZ.com website.

In the recording, a man identified as Cousins by his ex-girlfriend Christy West, threatens her after she refused to allow their son to attend his wedding in Atlanta last week.

"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level," the man identified as Cousins says. "Can I have my son here, please?"

When West refuses, the man warns her he will "make sure I put a bullet in your head."

West has given a statement to the Mobile Police Department in Alabama, who have confirmed they are investigating the allegations, TMZ reported.

Mobile Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the complaint.

The Lakers meanwhile issued a separate statement on Tuesday warning they were viewing the allegations "seriously."

"We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the Lakers said.

"We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

Cousins, 29, signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on July 6 but tore knee ligaments during pre-season earlier this month, meaning he faces an indefinite period on the sidelines.