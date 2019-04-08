Navneet Kaur scores brace as Indian women's hockey team get two goals in final quarter to rescue draw against Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Navneet Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team overcame a 2-4 setback in the third quarter to level the scores 4-4 in their third match against Malaysia in the five-match series on Monday.

Though it was India who established a strong position after taking an early 2-0 lead, the team made too many errors inside the circle while defending which led to conceding back-to-back PCs.

Malaysia, on the other hand, ensured these opportunities were converted to goals.

After Navjot Kaur scored a goal in the 13th minute and Navneet found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to give India a good start, Gurdip Kirandeep of Malaysia scored the team's first goal in the 26th minute to narrow the Malaysian deficit to 1-2.

This was Malaysia's first goal of the tournament after losing to India 0-3 and 0-5 in the previous two matches.

This goal propelled Malaysia to test the Indian defenders. An infringement on India's part gave away a PC which Nuraini Rashid scored with ease.

Two more PCs were converted by Nuramirah Zulkifli in the 35th minute and Nuraini Rashid scored again in the 38th minute to take a 4-2 lead in the third quarter.

India, however, bounced back in the final quarter with two brilliant goals scored by Navneet in the 45th minute and Lalremsiami in the 54th minute as the visitors settled for a draw.

"Obviously this wasn't our best match, we must forget this and move on," Chief India coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

He further emphasized that the team cannot get away with making too many technical errors.

"The girls were too easy going today which resulted in them making too many technical errors in ball possession but we hope to bounce back in the next match," he added.

