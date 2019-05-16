Nations League: Injured Spurs duo Harry Kane, Harry Winks included in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for finals

London: England captain Harry Kane was included by Gareth Southgate in his provisional squad for next month's Nations League finals despite facing a race against time to recover from injury.

Kane has not played since injuring ankle ligaments in the first leg of Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City on 11 April.

However, he is hopeful of being involved in Tottenham's first ever Champions League final against Liverpool on 1 June.

England face the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League in Guimaraes, Portugal on 6 June.

Southgate will have little time to prepare for that match with players from Spurs and Liverpool, as well as Chelsea not joining up with the squad until 3 June.

Southampton's Nathan Redmond is the new face in Southgate's provisional 27-man squad, while Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi miss out due to injury.

Provisional England squad to face the Netherlands on 6 June in the Nations League semi-finals:

Goalkeepers

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Michael Keane (Everton), John Stones, Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders

Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Forwards

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

