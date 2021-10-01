Twenty-two of the 26 European champions were selected, along with Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain who missed out on the Euro due to an injury ahead of the semi-final clash against Spain

Rome: Italy coach Roberto Mancini placed his faith Thursday in the majority of the squad that triumphed at Euro 2020 for the finals of the Nations League.

Twenty-two of the 26 European champions were selected, along with Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain who missed out on the Euro due to an injury.

Mancini has until the last minute to replace an unlimited number of players due to injuries or coronavirus .

The team will meet for their first training session on Sunday in Milan, where they face Spain on Wednesday in the semi-finals. The Italians beat Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals in London.

On Thursday world champions France will play Belgium in Turin in the other last-four tie.

The Nations League trophy, first won by Portugal, will be up for grabs in the final on 10 October in Milan.

Italy are bidding to extend a world-record unbeaten run of 37 matches.

There is no place in the squad for Juventus striker Moise Kean, who was left out for Euro 2020 but scored twice against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon/FRA), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea/ENG), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)