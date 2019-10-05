National Tennis Championships 2019: Top seeds Niki Poonacha, Sowjanya Bavesetti emerge first-time winners in men's and women's singles

There were two new champions at the Fenesta Open, both top seeds, with Niki Poonacha taking the men's singles national tennis title and Sowjanya Bavesetti clinching the women's title.

In the first match on Saturday at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Courts, Sowjanya triumphed over four-time champion Prerna Bhambri 6-4, 6-2. The Telangana player had won the women's doubles title a day prior in what has been a fulfilling week for her.

In the subsequent match, Poonacha had the better of his once doubles partner Aryan Goveas 6-2, 7-6. The winners were presented trophies by the chief guest Sania Mirza.

In an unusually off day for Bhambri, she was broken in the first and fifth service games, conceding a deficit. Add to the lead, Sowjanya was giving nothing away on her serve and remained solid at the back.

In proof of an off day for the 27-year-old Bhambri, she trailed 1-5 and was presented a loopy, short ball. On another day, Bhambri would be all over it and dispatch it into the open court with no fuss.

On Saturday, though, she stepped forward, had a good gap between the ball and herself to power it down the line. However, her forehand met the net instead.

Helped by her groundstrokes, Prerna won three straight games to give herself some hope and her camp something to cheer about.

Leading 5-4, Sowjanya needed treatment on her left shoulder and that appeared to give her the impetus as she served out the set 6-4. She needed a second set point opportunity to get the job done with Bhambri's forehand hitting the top of the net and then jumping wide.

In the second set, the players exchanged three consecutive breaks with the difference going in Sowjanya's favour after Bhambri was broken at love. Already 4-2 ahead, Sowjanya added another break advantage to her scoreline as she forced Bhambri to look for a tight angle by bringing her forward.

Serving for the match, a Bhambri error brought up match point for the Telangana player. After a nervous rally, Bhambri erred once again to see Sowjanya become the new champion.

Poonacha downs Goveas for men's singles title

The first set in the men's singles final advanced on serve for the first four games, the scoreline between Goveas and Poonacha reading 2-2. Thereafter, Poonacha, the Andhra Pradesh player who hails from Coorg, won four straight games to run away with the opening set 6-2.

The second set started with Goveas, the second seed, earning a break of serve, but Poonacha roared right back. The two players, who practice together and have a good understanding of each other's game, then stayed on serve.

With people trickling into the stands, Goveas was disturbed multiple times but not enough to lose focus for a lengthy period. The Maharashtra player would hit the ball out of the stadium in frustration at times and ask the chair umpire to manage the crowd better and yet, he would labour through. As did Poonacha who would slide and power his way forward with his big serves helping him along. With neither player able to find the breakthrough, the second set headed for a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Poonacha took a convincing lead as he would make the mark in crucial stages. Having gone even till 3-3 at the change of ends, Poonacha took the first three points after swapping sides.

An ace out wide brought up three match points for Niki. Goveas saved one after Poonacha was unable to pick up a low ball — something he had been doing well throughout the match. A missed forehand on a short ball allowed Poonacha to clench his fist and celebrate the title. That and the much-needed ₹3 lakhs prize purse.