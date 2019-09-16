You are here:
National Shooting Trials: Indian Railways' Ruchita Vinerkar wins women's 10m air pistol event

Sep 16, 2019

  • Ruchita Vinerkar won the women's 10m air pistol national shooting trial.

  • Ruchita got better of Tamil Nadu's Shri Nivetha 237.6 to 236.8 in the finals.

  • Shikha Narwal of Haryana finished third with 216.8.

New Delhi: Indian Railways' Ruchita Vinerkar won the women's 10m air pistol national shooting trial, getting the better of Tamil Nadu's Shri Nivetha 237.6 to 236.8 in the finals on Monday.

Shikha Narwal of Haryana finished third with 216.8.

Ruchita had earlier grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 570 after the 60-shot qualification round. Shri Nivetha had topped qualification with a score of 582.

Other winners of the day included Rajasthan's Aadhya Tayal who won the junior women's 10m air pistol and Haryana's Shikha who triumphed in the youth category of the same event.

