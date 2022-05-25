Narinder Batra on Wednesday announced he won't be running for the post of IOA president in the next term, citing his role as the president of FIH required more attention.

Narinder Batra on Wednesday announced that he won't be running for the post of president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the next term, citing that his role as the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) required more attention.

“At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,” The Indian Express quoted Batra as saying in a statement.

“Consequently, I’ve decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA),” he added.

Batra, who was elected to the post of IOA president in 2017, said he wants someone with a fresh mind and new ideas to take up the role.

“I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India,” said Batra.

“It’s been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I’ve been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport," he added.

Earlier, the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry against Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds.

The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary inquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.