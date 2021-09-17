The likes of VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu and many other prominent sportspersons also took to Twitter to share their wishes with the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday as President Ram Nath Kovind, politicians and other dignitaries greeted him.

The likes of VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu, and many other prominent sportspersons also took to Twitter to share their wishes for the PM.

Laxman wrote, "Wishing Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation."

Wishing Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/yAMc6rbVr4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2021

"Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi sir. Your dedication and vision towards the country will keep inspiring us. I pray for your long & healthy life," Mirabai said.

Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi sir. Your dedication and vision towards the country will keep inspiring us. I pray for your long & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/X7bo9I2fJF — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 17, 2021

Dear @narendramodi sir … wish u a very happy birthday ... You are a natural-born leader with unique qualities. Thank you for being an inspiration to many.. pic.twitter.com/TvCIaVj9Ys — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 17, 2021

India's table tennis legend Sharath Kamal wrote, "Extremely thankful for the athlete centric approach of the govt under his able leadership that has seen sports grow exponentially in our country the last few years!

Wishing our Hon. PM @narendramodi sir a very happy birthday. Extremely thankful for the athlete centric approach of the govt under his able leadership that has seen sports grow exponentially in our country the last few years! pic.twitter.com/hP5WH1Nwj7 — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) September 17, 2021

"Warm birthday greetings to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness," Virat Kohli said.

Warm birthday greetings to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2021

Happy Birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2021

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and success. My best wishes @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2021

Warm birthday greetings to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you sir for always inspiring our team and believing in us #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/mtdjqnQ7B1 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 17, 2021

Warm birthday wishes to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. This year has been unique not just for the stupendous results of our athletes at @Tokyo2020, but also for the positive change in people's attitude towards inclusiveness in sports. Thanks to your path-breaking sporting vision. pic.twitter.com/nwBhjkRCR7 — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) September 17, 2021

Birthday Greeting to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health and prosperity! #HappyBirthdayModiji — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 17, 2021

"Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Happy birthday to you ji! I wish Kanha ji that you always stay healthy and live long," Para athlete Avani Lekhara said.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, "Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till 7 October to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

With inputs from PTI