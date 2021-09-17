Sports

Narendra Modi turns 71: Current and former sportspersons share wishes on Twitter

The likes of VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu and many other prominent sportspersons also took to Twitter to share their wishes with the PM.

FP Sports September 17, 2021 10:56:36 IST
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu with PM Narendra Modi. Image Courtesy: Twitter @mirabai_chanu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday as President Ram Nath Kovind, politicians and other dignitaries greeted him.

The likes of VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu, and many other prominent sportspersons also took to Twitter to share their wishes for the PM.

Laxman wrote, "Wishing Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation."

"Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi sir. Your dedication and vision towards the country will keep inspiring us. I pray for your long & healthy life," Mirabai said.

India's table tennis legend Sharath Kamal wrote, "Extremely thankful for the athlete centric approach of the govt under his able leadership that has seen sports grow exponentially in our country the last few years!

"Warm birthday greetings to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness," Virat Kohli said.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Happy birthday to you ji! I wish Kanha ji that you always stay healthy and live long," Para athlete Avani Lekhara said.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, "Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till 7 October to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

With inputs from PTI

