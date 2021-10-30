Narendra Modi in Rome: PM meets Biden, Macron and other world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome till 31 October to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, exchanging pleasantries and showcasing a spirit of camaraderie.

In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"On the sidelines of the @g20org Rome Summit, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders," the PMO said in the tweet.

In the pictures, Modi is seen walking with Biden in a half embrace, apparently sharing a light chitchat. Biden hosted Modi at the White House on 24 September for their first in person meeting.

In other photos, Modi is seen embracing Macron and engaged in an animated discussion with Trudeau and Johnson.

PM Modi and Macron discuss strategic bilateral ties

Modi and Macron had "productive discussions" on the strategic bilateral ties and on a range of issues of mutual and global interests.

The meeting comes more than a month after the two leaders held a telephonic conversation, amidst Paris' strong criticism of the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) security partnership.

"Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @g20org Summit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today's talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The two leaders "discussed India-France cooperation on various subjects and reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Partnership, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

They also discussed global and regional developments, he added.

During the telephonic conversation last month, the two leaders had agreed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific to keep the region stable, rules-based and free from any hegemony.

At the time, the two had reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

They had vowed to maintain regular discussions to coordinate ahead of upcoming events, in particular the G20 and the COP26 on climate change, and continue with their joint actions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, all the world leaders participating in the G20 Summit, including Modi, gathered for a "family photo".

"World leaders meet in Rome for the @g20org Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good," the PMO said in another tweet.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the G20 remains a valuable forum for India's engagement with major economies in the world and for setting the trends and norms for global economic development and recovery.

The prime minister will be participating in the G20 Summit in Rome from 30-31 October at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.

The Rome summit will be attended by heads of state and government of G20 member countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and several international organisations.

The summit will be centred around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity, focussing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow on Sunday to attend the World Leader's summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

