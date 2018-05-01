Narendra Modi felicitates Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallists, says their feats have raised India's stature

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday felicitated the medallists of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The athletes feted included boxer MC Mary Kom, wrestler Sushil Kumar and badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu who won the gold and silver respectively in the women's singles at the Games.

Modi also complimented those who could not win medals but had performed creditably.

"Accomplishments in the sporting arena inspire everyone. Their sporting feats have raised India's stature. Whenever an Indian sportsperson wins on the global sporting stage, it is the Indian flag that rises," Modi said at the event held at his residence.

India finished third with 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze).

Later, Modi posted congratulatory messages for all athletes present at the ceremony.

"What can one say about @WrestlerSushil, except be overjoyed by his success. He has been winning international medals for India since 2003 and 15 years later it is no different. His Gold Medal in Men's Freestyle 74kg will inspire generations of sportspersons," Modi wrote on Twitter referring to Sushil's feat.

What can one say about @WrestlerSushil, except be overjoyed by his success. He has been winning international medals for India since 2003 and 15 years later it is no different. His Gold Medal in Men's Freestyle 74kg will inspire generations of sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/ZMeV2buy9L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2018

For Mary Kom, he wrote: "Consistently excellent, @MangteC gives us reasons to be proud of her. We have a sitting Member of Parliament who is medal winner at the CWG! Congratulations, Mary Kom, for your Gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games!"

Consistently excellent, @MangteC gives us reasons to be proud of her. We have a sitting Member of Parliament who is medal winner at the CWG! Congratulations, Mary Kom, for your Gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games! pic.twitter.com/BCEz76xh8J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2018

Another star of the Games, Manika Batra, could not make it as she is currently competing at the World Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

She had won as many as four medals in Gold Coast including two historic gold.

The Prime Minister said the life of a sportsperson can span several decades. He cited the example of Mary Kom, who is winning gold medals even as a MP. He mentioned Pullela Gopichand, who is mentoring many badminton players after an immensely successful career as a player.

Modi said that besides talent, training, concentration and hard work, mental toughness was also important for sportspersons. In this context, he mentioned the benefits of yoga.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore was present at the event.

With inputs from agencies