Naomi Osaka's low-key celebrations for winning Australian Open 2021 involve anime, pizza, and sleep
'I'm probably going to watch some anime... maybe (eat) pizza... and go to sleep,' said Osaka after winning her fourth Grand Slam title.
Melbourne: Japan's Naomi Osaka said she's living her "dreams" on Saturday after defeating Jennifer Brady to win the Australian Open, adding that she'll celebrate with anime and pizza.
The 23-year-old won her fourth Grand Slam title after a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory in 77 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.
Osaka, who will rise to second in the world rankings, becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals.
Having grown up watching the Australian Open at "crazy hours" in the United States, Osaka said it felt "surreal" to triumph for the second time at Melbourne Park.
"I'm really just living my dreams," she told Channel Nine.
"I'm always shaking a little bit (at the end). Thank God I had three match points."
Reinforcing her reputation herself as tennis's leading light, having won four of her last eight Slams she's played, Osaka warned she was not satisfied.
"I take every tournament seriously," she said.
"I just want to be consistent and that is my main goal this year."
Amid an uncertain upcoming schedule, Osaka said she hoped to play the Tokyo Olympics.
"Everyone knows I wanted to play in the Olympics since I was a kid and hopefully it goes through," she said.
But after her triumph, Osaka planned a low-key celebration.
"I'm probably going to watch some anime... maybe (eat) pizza... and go to sleep," she said.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams says she must raise her game against 'cool cat' Naomi Osaka in semi-final
Williams, 39, continues to chase Margaret Court's elusive all-time mark of 24 major titles, after losing four Slam finals since her 2017 victory at Melbourne Park while pregnant.
Australian Open 2021: From depression to playing in Grand Slam, Rebecca Marino aims to 'inspire' with comeback
Marino was ranked 38 a decade ago before retiring in 2013 due to depression, which was compounded by cruel attacks on social media.
Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win her second Australian Open
Australian Open 2021 Women's final: Japan's Naomi Osaka maintained her perfect record in Grand Slam deciders by beating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 to win her fourth major title.