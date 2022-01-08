Sports

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semi-final due to abdominal injury

American Amanda Anisimova advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over — in the WTA's Summer Set 2 event.

Naomi Osaka was to play against Veronika Kudermetova in the semi-final. AP

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her semi-final match at a WTA tournament in Melbourne with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover.

“I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately, I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open," Osaka said in a statement issued by Tennis Australia. The Australian Open begins on 17 January.

Earlier, American Amanda Anisimova advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over — in the WTA's Summer Set 2 event on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Anisimova will play either fellow American Ann Li or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. They play their semifinal later Saturday.

In other semi-final play at the Summer Set 1 event, also in Melbourne, Simona Halep took on Zheng Qinwen, with the winner to face Kudermetova on Sunday.

In the semi-finals of an ATP tournament at Melbourne Park, Rafael Nadal faced Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and Maxime Cressy played Grigor Dimitrov.

At the Adelaide International, top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was scheduled to play her night semifinal against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.

The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are among six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park.

