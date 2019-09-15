You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Myanmar International Series: Kaushal Dharmamer clinches men's singles title with comeback win over Indonesia's Karono Karono

Sports Press Trust of India Sep 15, 2019 19:06:52 IST

  • Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final on Sunday

  • The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18-21, 21-14 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour

  • On the same day, Dharmamer's compatriot Sourabh Verma also won a final, beating Sun Fei Xiang to claim the men's singles title at the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 badminton tournament

Yangon: Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final on Sunday.

Myanmar International Series: Kaushal Dharmamer clinches mens singles title with comeback win over Indonesias Karono Karono

File image of Kaushal Dharmamer. Twitter@BAI_Media

The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18-21, 21-14 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour. It was the pair's first meeting.

A trainee of Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, Kaushal, who has been troubled by injuries for almost two years, is currently ranked 187th.

On the same day, Dharmamer's compatriot Sourabh Verma also won a final, beating Sun Fei Xiang to claim the men's singles title at the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 badminton tournament.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 19:06:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores