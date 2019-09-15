Myanmar International Series: Kaushal Dharmamer clinches men's singles title with comeback win over Indonesia's Karono Karono

Yangon: Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18-21, 21-14 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour. It was the pair's first meeting.

A trainee of Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, Kaushal, who has been troubled by injuries for almost two years, is currently ranked 187th.

On the same day, Dharmamer's compatriot Sourabh Verma also won a final, beating Sun Fei Xiang to claim the men's singles title at the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 badminton tournament.