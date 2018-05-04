You are here:
Munich Open: Philipp Kohlschreiber defeats Mischa Zverev, sets up quarter-final against Roberto Bautista Agut

Sports FP Sports May 04, 2018 15:29:33 IST

Munich: Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber reached the quarter-finals of the Munich Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev on Thursday.

Philipp Kohlschreiber in action at the Munich Open. Image courtesy: Twitter @ATPWorldTour

Kohlschreiber next faces second seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Norwegian wildcard Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the clay-court tournament.

Third seed Diego Schwartzman lost 6-4, 6-2 to Maximilian Marterer. The German will next meet Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who defeated Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev plays Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday, with fourth seed Chung Hyeon facing 2014 winner Martin Klizan in the other quarter-final.

Results from Munich Open (x denotes seeding):

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-6 (5), 6-1

Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x3) 6-4, 6-2

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x6) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x2) bt Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4, 6-3

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 15:29 PM

