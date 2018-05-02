You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Munich Open: Gael Monfils suffers surprise first-round defeat against Mirza Basic on return from injury

Sports AFP May 02, 2018 09:12:39 IST

Munich: Frenchman Gael Monfils slumped to a surprise first-round defeat by Mirza Basic in Munich as he made his return from injury on Tuesday, after seeing his rackets broken in transit.

File image of Gael Monfils. Reuters

File image of Gael Monfils. Reuters

The former world number six, now ranked 40, was playing for the first time since retiring from his third-round match in Indian Wells seven weeks ago with a back problem.

The 31-year-old wrote on Twitter that all his rackets had been damaged during his flight from Geneva to Munich on Sunday and that he had to play with someone else's.

Monfils recovered from a poor first set against Bosnian Basic to force a decider, but eventually slipped to a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 loss to the world number 90.

He is trying to regain form and fitness on the Munich clay ahead of the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals in 2008.

World number three Alexander Zverev is the top seed in Bavaria and begins his campaign against fellow German Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday.


Updated Date: May 02, 2018 09:12 AM

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling sides Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in bid to keep playoffs hopes alive



Top Stories




Cricket Scores