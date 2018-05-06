You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Munich Open: Alexander Zverev beats South Korea's Hyeon Chung to book all-German final

Sports AFP May 06, 2018 01:04:25 IST

Munich: Defending champion Alexander Zverev booked his place in the final of the ATP tournament in Munich with an impressive straight-sets win over South Korea's Hyeon Chung in Saturday's semi-final.

Zverev, the top seed, put in an assured display to seal a 7-5, 6-2 victory in one hour, 31 minutes to claim his first win against Chung at the third attempt.

File photos of Germany's Alexander Zvere. AP

File photos of Germany's Alexander Zvere. AP

The 21-year-old Zverev will play former Munich champion Philipp Kohlschreiber in an all-German final on Sunday.

"Kohlschreiber plays very, very good tennis here, has been in the final a few times and has won it a few times, so it'll be tough," said Zverev.

The first set swung after Zverev won five straight games from 3-0 down to earn the opportunity to serve for the set, but Chung responded by breaking the German to make it 5-5.

However, Zverev, ranked third in the world, kept his cool and broke the South Korean for a third time before converting his fourth set point.

The German applied constant pressure in the second set, securing consecutive breaks in the third and fifth games, then continued to hold serve to reach the final.

In his semi-final, Kohlschreiber, 34, who won the Munich title in 2007, 2012 and 2016, had few problems as he saw off Maximilian Marterer for a 6-2, 6-4 win to reach his sixth final in the Bavarian capital.

Kohlschreiber, ranked 34th in the world, converted four of his six break point chances to defeat Marterer, who had not lost a set en route to the final, in 65 minutes.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 01:04 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores