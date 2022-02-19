Sports

Mumbai to host IOC session in 2023; first for India since 1983

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

FP Sports February 19, 2022 14:09:13 IST
Mumbai to host IOC session in 2023; first for India since 1983

IOC member Nita Ambani (C) with IOC president Thomas Bach next to her at a Reliance Foundation School in 2018.

Mumbai: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday awarded India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai next year. The last time India hosted an IOC session was 1983 with New Delhi receiving the delegates. The session in Mumbai will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre.

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee, described it as "a significant development for the country's Olympic aspiration".

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait. I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India.

"This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport."

Apart from Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra were part of the Indian delegation.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of Firstpost.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 19, 2022 15:02:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian teenager Kamila Valieva allowed to skate again at Games
Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian teenager Kamila Valieva allowed to skate again at Games

The International Olympic Committee said that if Valieva finished in the top three, it will not hold a medal ceremony until the doping issue was resolved.

Explained: What is Olympic truce and what role does it play in international affairs?
World

Explained: What is Olympic truce and what role does it play in international affairs?

Just what is the Olympic Truce? And what role does it have to play on the rickety stage of international affairs?

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: In Beijing, Olympic ideals coexist with authoritarian rule
World

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: In Beijing, Olympic ideals coexist with authoritarian rule

The IOC knows that Beijing has locked up hundreds of thousands of minority Uighur Muslims, those critics say, and arrested countless people who dared voice criticism of the government.