Mumbai Open: World No 57 Zheng Saisai named top seed; former World No 2 Vera Zvonareva, Sabine Lisicki also in fray

Mumbai: China's World No 57 Zheng Saisai heads the list of entries in the $125,000 second Mumbai Open, a WTA 125k event, commencing at the Cricket Club of India on 27 October.

Last year's runner-up and World No 79 Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic is the second seed with the USA's 94-ranked Sachia Vickery and Serbia's World No 96 Olga Danilovic being named as third and fourth seeds respectively at the WTA event.

Former World No 2 Vera Zvonareva and 2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki are some of the high-profile names who will be taking to the court at the Mumbai Open.

The rankings are as of the date when the players submitted their entries for the tournament.

The main draw of the event will feature 32 players from 19 countries, wherein 22 players will get a direct entry and the remaining via the knock-outs and wildcards.

The winner will go home richer by $20,000 and also earn 160 WTA points, while the finalist will earn $11,000 and 95 WTA points.

The qualifiers would be held on 27 and 28 October while the main draw begins on 29 October.

Zheng has two singles and three doubles WTA titles to her credit, while Jakupovic has two WTA doubles titles.

The main draw will be finalised on Thursday, the last day for withdrawals.

MSLTA secretary Sundar Iyer said that India's Ankita Raina, a quarter-finalist last year, is the last player to make it via the direct entry.

"All the players are injury-free. Being the last tournament of the year, it will help players earn points which can help them enter the Australian Open," noted Iyer.

With the CCI set to host the fourth One Day International between India and West Indies on 29 October, the organisers have had to make adjustments in the schedule to ensure that matches are not affected.

"The matches on that day will be held in the morning session and the WTA has agreed to reduce the number of matches that day," informed Iyer.

Among those present at the media conference were MSLTA president Bharat Oza, CCI president Premal Udani, and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The event is being supported by the state government.