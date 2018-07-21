Muhammed Anas breaks own national 400 metres record while training for Asian Games in Czech Republic

New Delhi: Muhammed Anas bettered his own 400m national record on Saturday while winning gold with a time of 45.24 seconds at an event in the Czech Republic.

His earlier national mark was 45.31 which he clocked while finishing fourth at the Gold Coast Common Wealth Games in 2018.

Anas, who is training near Prague along with other quartermilers as part of preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, set the new mark at an event at Velka Cena Nove Mesto nad Metuji, a sports club in the area.

In the women's event, MR Poovamma won gold with a timing of 53.01 seconds. However there were only five women who competed in the event.