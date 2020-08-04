Sports

MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him, says Rohit Sharma on being compared to former India captain

Rohit Sharma was recently compared to former India captain MS Dhoni by Suresh Raina

FP Trending August 04, 2020 14:13:29 IST
After Suresh Raina termed India vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the “next MS Dhoni” last week, the India opener has now responded to the claim, saying comparisons should not be made as the former Team India captain is "one of a kind".

While speaking on the Super Over podcast last week, Raina had said that Rohit had great credentials as a captain and came closest to Dhoni in terms of attitude.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. He is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players, and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front,” Raina said.

Rohit has led India to Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy wins in 2018 and has won the IPL a record four times captaining Mumbai Indians but Dhoni is considered to be one of best limited-overs' captain of all time. Apart from winning the IPL on three occasions with Chennai Super Kings, the Jharkhand cricketer has also led India to major ICC trophies by winning 2011 World Cup, 2007 World T20 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Responding to a question on Twitter about him being compared to Dhoni, Rohit said “MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him. I believe comparison should not be made like that”.

“Every individual is different and has its own strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit further added.

He was also asked about his most special moment with Dhoni by another user on Twitter, to which Rohit replied, "Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership."

The first ODI double hundred by Rohit was scored on 2 November 2013 against Australia at Bengaluru. It was a knock of 209 runs off 158 balls which included 12 fours and 16 sixes. His partnership with Dhoni was worth 167 as India scored 382/6 in 50 overs and won the match by 57 runs.

Updated Date: August 04, 2020 14:13:29 IST

