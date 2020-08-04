MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him, says Rohit Sharma on being compared to former India captain
Rohit Sharma was recently compared to former India captain MS Dhoni by Suresh Raina
After Suresh Raina termed India vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the “next MS Dhoni” last week, the India opener has now responded to the claim, saying comparisons should not be made as the former Team India captain is "one of a kind".
While speaking on the Super Over podcast last week, Raina had said that Rohit had great credentials as a captain and came closest to Dhoni in terms of attitude.
“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. He is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players, and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front,” Raina said.
Rohit has led India to Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy wins in 2018 and has won the IPL a record four times captaining Mumbai Indians but Dhoni is considered to be one of best limited-overs' captain of all time. Apart from winning the IPL on three occasions with Chennai Super Kings, the Jharkhand cricketer has also led India to major ICC trophies by winning 2011 World Cup, 2007 World T20 and 2013 Champions Trophy.
Responding to a question on Twitter about him being compared to Dhoni, Rohit said “MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him. I believe comparison should not be made like that”.
“Every individual is different and has its own strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit further added.
Q: Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains. #AskRo
- @UjwalKS
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020
He was also asked about his most special moment with Dhoni by another user on Twitter, to which Rohit replied, "Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership."
Q: #askRo can you share your one of the best moment with MS Dhoni?
- @Bhawani8350
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020
The first ODI double hundred by Rohit was scored on 2 November 2013 against Australia at Bengaluru. It was a knock of 209 runs off 158 balls which included 12 fours and 16 sixes. His partnership with Dhoni was worth 167 as India scored 382/6 in 50 overs and won the match by 57 runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
MS Dhoni should continue playing as long as he is fit and in form, says Gautam Gambhir
Dhoni, on a sabbatical from cricket for the past one year, turned 39 on 7 July. He has not played any cricket since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year.
Gautam Gambhir should have led Indian cricket team on more occasions, feels Irfan Pathan
Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan thinks the team's glory would have been more pronounced if batsman Gautam Gambhir had worn the captain’s hat more often.
MS Dhoni has encouraged me to try new things day-in, day-out, reveals R Ashwin
Having started as a super economical spinner in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and then moving on to the national side, Ashwin has played several years under MS Dhoni.