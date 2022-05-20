The Super Kings had handed the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja but the left-handed all-rounder gave it back to MS Dhoni midway as the side had a disappointing run in the competition.

There is a good news for Chennai Super Kings fans as MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will play the 2023 edition of the IPL.

"Definitely yes. It's a simple reason, it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni said at the toss of the CSK vs RR match when asked whether the fans will see him in the yellow jersey next season. "Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I've got a lot of love and affection but it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And also hopefully next year it will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be like a thank you to all the different places we will be playing games at. Whether it will be my last year or not? That's a big question because we can't predict something that's two years down the line but definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year."

The Chennai Super Kings bowed out of the IPL 2022 earlier after having a forgettable outing. The franchise had handed the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the season but the left-handed all-rounder passed it back to MS Dhoni mid-way as the side had a disappointing run in the competition.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni is likely to lead the Chennai franchise in IPL 2023 as well while Jadeja will be available as a player.

Dhoni returned to captaincy before of the encounter against SRH in Pune.

Morrison who was at the toss had asked Dhoni whether he would take the field in 2023 edition to which the former India captain replied, "You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey - whether it's this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey you will have to wait and watch."

Dhoni later also explained the reason as to why Jadeja gave up on his captaincy.

"What is important is once you become the captain, you have to take care of many things," Dhoni had told Star Sports after the SRH game. "And that also includes taking care of your own game. And with him, his mind was working a lot."

CSK have been the second most successful side in the IPL having won the title four times under Dhoni's leadership.

